Thane: 26-Year-Old Labourer Electrocuted While Cleaning Sewer In Kalyan | Representative Image

Thane: A 26-year-old labourer was electrocuted while cleaning a sewer in the Tisgaon area of Kalyan (East) last Friday. The deceased was identified as Hrithik Kurkute, a resident of Kasara in Thane district. “The cleaning of sewer was been carried out on the side of Sikandar chawl in Tisgaon area,” said MR Deshmukh, Senior Inspector, Kolshewadi Police Station.

“There is an under-construction building next to this drain. Also, some electric wires were hanging on the sheet around the building. Hrithik Kurkute got into the sewer to clean it and soon his colleagues heard a scream. The rushed to him immediately and tried to save his life. But Hrithik was electrocuted and died on the spot,” he said.

“While cleaning the sewer Hrithik took support from the protective sheet of the neighbouring building. The electric current was flowing through the wire attached to this sheet,” Deshmukh said.

After conducting panchnama the police sent Kurkute’s body to Rukmanibai Hospital in Kalyan for postmortem, the official said.

“We have registered an accidental death report and have started further investigations into the case.

