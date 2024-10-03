Thane: 23-Yr-Old Man Held For Sexually Assaulting 19-Yr-Old Girl Under Pretext Of Marriage

Representative Image

The Bhoiwada police have registered a case against a 23-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 19-year-old girl on pretext of marriage. The incident took place at a hotel in Bhiwandi between June 27 and August 26 of this year. A case was filed by the girl, who is a college student in Bhiwandi. The accused has been identified as Junaid Khan, a 23-year-old resident of Bhiwandi.

The accused, as per the FIR, had promised to marry her by saying that they both would live together. He took her to home and hotel in Bhiwandi for sexual activities but refused to marry her later. Realising that she had been cheating, the girl approached the police. A case was registered under section 69 (sexual intercourse with a woman making a false promise of marriage) of Bhartiya Nyan Sanhita.

Senior police inspector Ajay Aphale said, “We lodged a case upon receiving the complaint. The accused has not been arrested yet but investigation is underway.”