 Thane: 23-Yr-Old Man Held For Sexually Assaulting 19-Yr-Old Girl Under Pretext Of Marriage
The incident took place at a hotel in Bhiwandi between June 27 and August 26 of this year and a case was filed by the girl, who is a college student in Bhiwandi.

NK GuptaUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 01:19 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Bhoiwada police have registered a case against a 23-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 19-year-old girl on pretext of marriage. The incident took place at a hotel in Bhiwandi between June 27 and August 26 of this year. A case was filed by the girl, who is a college student in Bhiwandi. The accused has been identified as Junaid Khan, a 23-year-old resident of Bhiwandi.

Senior police inspector Ajay Aphale said, “We lodged a case upon receiving the complaint. The accused has not been arrested yet but investigation is underway.”

