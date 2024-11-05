Thane: 22-Year-Old Found Dead In Ulhasnagar, Suspected Lung Ailments Linked To Alcohol Addiction

A 22-year-old was found dead in Ulhasnagar, with preliminary investigations suggesting a link between the death and alcohol-related lung ailments | Representative Image

Thane: A 22-year-old boy from Ulhasnagar was found dead in Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Kunal Kadam, 22, who resided with his wife in Ulhasanagar.

Police said that the incident came to light when he was found dead nearby rooms. The residents alerted his family members and police. Subsequently, he was taken to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar where he was declared dead upon arrival.

During the investigation, the police indicated that Kadam was addicted to alcohol. The body was sent to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem. The post-mortem report indicated that he was suffering from lung ailments which resulted in his death.

The police lodged an Accidental Death Report and conducted a panchnama in the matter. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing. The body was handed over to family members for final rites after conducting the post-mortem.