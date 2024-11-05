 Thane: 22-Year-Old Found Dead In Ulhasnagar, Suspected Lung Ailments Linked To Alcohol Addiction
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: 22-Year-Old Found Dead In Ulhasnagar, Suspected Lung Ailments Linked To Alcohol Addiction

Thane: 22-Year-Old Found Dead In Ulhasnagar, Suspected Lung Ailments Linked To Alcohol Addiction

A 22-year-old boy from Ulhasnagar was found dead in Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Kunal Kadam, 22, who resided with his wife in Ulhasanagar.

NK GuptaUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 08:34 PM IST
article-image
A 22-year-old was found dead in Ulhasnagar, with preliminary investigations suggesting a link between the death and alcohol-related lung ailments | Representative Image

Thane: A 22-year-old boy from Ulhasnagar was found dead in Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Kunal Kadam, 22, who resided with his wife in Ulhasanagar.

Police said that the incident came to light when he was found dead nearby rooms. The residents alerted his family members and police. Subsequently, he was taken to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar where he was declared dead upon arrival.

During the investigation, the police indicated that Kadam was addicted to alcohol. The body was sent to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem. The post-mortem report indicated that he was suffering from lung ailments which resulted in his death.

Read Also
Mumbai: Police Book Case Against 17-Year-Old Security Guard For Sexually Assaulting 4-Yr-Old Girl In...
article-image

The police lodged an Accidental Death Report and conducted a panchnama in the matter. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing. The body was handed over to family members for final rites after conducting the post-mortem.

FPJ Shorts
RTE Non-Compliance: 199 Of 218 Schools Under Raju Tadvi Found Compliant With Right To Education Act
RTE Non-Compliance: 199 Of 218 Schools Under Raju Tadvi Found Compliant With Right To Education Act
CBI Conducts Searches Across 20 Locations In 3 States In Illegal Stone Mining Probe, Seizes Cash And Precious Metals
CBI Conducts Searches Across 20 Locations In 3 States In Illegal Stone Mining Probe, Seizes Cash And Precious Metals
Thane: 22-Year-Old Found Dead In Ulhasnagar, Suspected Lung Ailments Linked To Alcohol Addiction
Thane: 22-Year-Old Found Dead In Ulhasnagar, Suspected Lung Ailments Linked To Alcohol Addiction
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Devendra Fadnavis Launches Campaign With Road Show In Nagpur South-West
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Devendra Fadnavis Launches Campaign With Road Show In Nagpur South-West

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RTE Non-Compliance: 199 Of 218 Schools Under Raju Tadvi Found Compliant With Right To Education Act

RTE Non-Compliance: 199 Of 218 Schools Under Raju Tadvi Found Compliant With Right To Education Act

Thane: 22-Year-Old Found Dead In Ulhasnagar, Suspected Lung Ailments Linked To Alcohol Addiction

Thane: 22-Year-Old Found Dead In Ulhasnagar, Suspected Lung Ailments Linked To Alcohol Addiction

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Devendra Fadnavis Launches Campaign With Road Show In...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: DCM Devendra Fadnavis Launches Campaign With Road Show In...

Indian Railways Serves Over 957 Lakh Passengers During Diwali And Chhath Puja 2024; Operates 7,600...

Indian Railways Serves Over 957 Lakh Passengers During Diwali And Chhath Puja 2024; Operates 7,600...

Mumbai: WR Suspends TTE For Forcing Passenger To Write Apology After Requesting Conversation In...

Mumbai: WR Suspends TTE For Forcing Passenger To Write Apology After Requesting Conversation In...