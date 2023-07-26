Thane: 21-Year-Old Mistaken As Thief, Beaten Up By 3 Men In Kalyan | Representative Image

Thane: A 21-year-old man from Ambivali area in Kalyan (West) was mistaken as a thief and beaten badly with wooden stumps by three men. The video of the man getting beaten by three men has gone viral on social media. Khadakpada police have registered a case against three accused.

Sarjerao Patil, senior police inspector, Khadakpada police station said, "As per the initial information the victim Karu Singh a resident of Mohne Atli area near Ambivali station was returning home from work at around 3:30 am on Sunday. When Karu was returning three men started beating him suspecting that is thief and has come to steal something. Karu was seriously injured and he is going treatment at a private hospital in Kalyan. Later the victim lodged a complaint and we have registered a case against three men named as Gorakh Singh, Subhash Singh and Chandu Singh. All the three accused are absconding and we are searching for them and will soon arrest them."

