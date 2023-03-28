 Thane: 20-yr-old raped on promise of marriage, six booked
The woman, a resident of Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly abducted and raped between October 2021 and February 2023.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 08:34 AM IST
Thane: 20-yr-old raped on promise of marriage, six booked | Representative Image

A 20-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly kidnapped and raped at various locations in Thane, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai by her purported boyfriend on the pretext of marriage. The Wagle Estate police in Thane booked six persons, including the boyfriend, on Sunday.

Accused gained woman's trust with fake wedding

Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Rathod said the woman, a resident of Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly abducted and raped between October 2021 and February 2023. The 23-year-old accused gained the woman’s trust by pretending to get married in front of a deity’s photograph in his shop.

Woman sexually assaulted, abused; molested by accused's uncle

The victim was, however, sexually assaulted, abused and beaten up over the months. When she became pregnant, the accused’s uncle molested her and forced her to have an abortion at the end of the second trimester by mixing a powder in a drink. Rathod said that the accused’s two brothers and aunt were his accomplices.

Workers of political party registered case after woman's friends complained to them

The victim’s friend complained to local workers of a political party, who brought it to the notice of the Wagle Estate police, who have now registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Rathod said a manhunt for the accused has been launched and further probe is underway.

