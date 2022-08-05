e-Paper Get App

Thane: 20-year-old killed, dumped in Ambernath lake

The victim has been identified as Vishal Sarvajit Rajbhar, he said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 05, 2022, 02:32 PM IST
article-image
PTI/Representative Image

Thane, Aug 5: A 20-year-old man was brutally killed and his body dumped in a lake in Ambernath town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The death came to light when the police were alerted about the victim's body floating in the lake in Jawsai village on Thursday afternoon, an official from Ambernath police said.

The victim has been identified as Vishal Sarvajit Rajbhar, he said.

Rajbhar's body was stuffed in a gunny sack with stone-filled bags tied to his legs and neck, the official said.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case of murder against unidentified accused, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

Read Also
Putin's 'Lady Death', first female colonel dies in a rocket attack in Ukraine
article-image
Read Also
Mumbai: Dahisar housing society charges pet owners Rs 2,000/month
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiThane: 20-year-old killed, dumped in Ambernath lake

RECENT STORIES

Watch Video: Wrestler Bajrang Punia storms into 65kg Last 8 at Commonwealth Games 2022

Watch Video: Wrestler Bajrang Punia storms into 65kg Last 8 at Commonwealth Games 2022

Damoh: Husbands take oath in place of elected wives at MP Panchayat?

Damoh: Husbands take oath in place of elected wives at MP Panchayat?

Mumbai updates: City, suburbs to see moderate rainfall over next week, heavy rain likely at isolated...

Mumbai updates: City, suburbs to see moderate rainfall over next week, heavy rain likely at isolated...

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit: China cancels several defence meetings, suspends key climate talks with...

Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit: China cancels several defence meetings, suspends key climate talks with...

National Herald case: No proof of Moti Lal Vora handling financial transactions

National Herald case: No proof of Moti Lal Vora handling financial transactions