Thane: 20-year-old killed, dumped in Ambernath lake

PTI/Representative Image

Thane, Aug 5: A 20-year-old man was brutally killed and his body dumped in a lake in Ambernath town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The death came to light when the police were alerted about the victim's body floating in the lake in Jawsai village on Thursday afternoon, an official from Ambernath police said.

The victim has been identified as Vishal Sarvajit Rajbhar, he said.

Rajbhar's body was stuffed in a gunny sack with stone-filled bags tied to his legs and neck, the official said.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem and registered a case of murder against unidentified accused, he said, adding that further probe is underway.