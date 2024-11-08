Thane: 2-Weeks After Formal Complaint Over Child Abuse Case At Kapurbawdi Police Station, Victim's Parent Alleges Inaction

Mumbai: Two weeks after a formal complaint was filed at the Kapurbawdi police station against a teacher from Uudaan Montessori Preschool and Day Care, along with its principal Dr. Jyoti Bawddekar and three other staff members, the complainant is still awaiting updates on the investigation.

The complainant, a parent of the child allegedly assaulted by the teacher, filed an application on November 4 to seek information on the progress of the case, but police have yet to respond to the parent’s application.

The incident has sparked concerns among other parents regarding the security and safety protocols at the preschool, but police have dismissed these worries as “speculations.”

Investigating Officer Sagar Sawale, speaking with the Free Press Journal, downplayed the concerns. “We have taken several statements on record and have reviewed 15 days’ worth of CCTV footage from the school,” Sawale explained, adding that staff interactions at the school showed that they were “humble,” and that the accused teacher had allegedly admitted to struggling with anger issues.

Addressing complaints from other parents, Sawale stated, “If parents had suspicions about misconduct, they should have raised their concerns earlier. These accusations only surfaced after this complaint.”

In light of the limited response from police, the complainant has indicated plans to escalate the issue to the education department, expressing dissatisfaction with the investigation’s progress.

The incident occurred on October 17, when the child reportedly refused to eat, prompting the teacher, identified as Sabita Fernandes, to allegedly slap the child. The FIR, filed at Kapurbawdi Police Station, details how another teacher informed the parents of the incident, leading them to observe their child appearing withdrawn. After repeated requests, the mother eventually viewed CCTV footage showing the alleged manhandling, which she discreetly recorded on her phone.

Representing the family, Advocate Arvind Awasarmol had helped file the FIR under multiple sections, including Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, for child cruelty. Dr. Bawddekar, who then was abroad, claimed the school had promptly terminated Fernandes and had voluntarily provided CCTV footage to the police, questioning why the parents delayed in reporting to authorities.