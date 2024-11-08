 Thane: 2-Weeks After Formal Complaint Over Child Abuse Case At Kapurbawdi Police Station, Victim's Parent Alleges Inaction
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: 2-Weeks After Formal Complaint Over Child Abuse Case At Kapurbawdi Police Station, Victim's Parent Alleges Inaction

Thane: 2-Weeks After Formal Complaint Over Child Abuse Case At Kapurbawdi Police Station, Victim's Parent Alleges Inaction

The incident has sparked concerns among other parents regarding the security and safety protocols at the preschool, but police have dismissed these worries as "speculations."

Pranali LotlikarUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 03:44 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Two weeks after a formal complaint was filed at the Kapurbawdi police station against a teacher from Uudaan Montessori Preschool and Day Care, along with its principal Dr. Jyoti Bawddekar and three other staff members, the complainant is still awaiting updates on the investigation.

The complainant, a parent of the child allegedly assaulted by the teacher, filed an application on November 4 to seek information on the progress of the case, but police have yet to respond to the parent’s application.

The incident has sparked concerns among other parents regarding the security and safety protocols at the preschool, but police have dismissed these worries as “speculations.”

Investigating Officer Sagar Sawale, speaking with the Free Press Journal, downplayed the concerns. “We have taken several statements on record and have reviewed 15 days’ worth of CCTV footage from the school,” Sawale explained, adding that staff interactions at the school showed that they were “humble,” and that the accused teacher had allegedly admitted to struggling with anger issues.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Legal Notice Issued To Aadesh Bandekar And Tharale Tar Mag Team Over Misrepresentation Of Judiciary
Mumbai: Legal Notice Issued To Aadesh Bandekar And Tharale Tar Mag Team Over Misrepresentation Of Judiciary
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Jinhone Inse Mind Coaching Li Hai Wo Apna Dimag Check Karwao,’ Says Avinash Mishra About Sara & Arfeen As Former Gets Physical
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Jinhone Inse Mind Coaching Li Hai Wo Apna Dimag Check Karwao,’ Says Avinash Mishra About Sara & Arfeen As Former Gets Physical
Mumbai: PIL Filed In Bombay HC Seeks Closure Of RMC Plants In Govandi, Deonar, And Chembur Over Air Pollution Crisis
Mumbai: PIL Filed In Bombay HC Seeks Closure Of RMC Plants In Govandi, Deonar, And Chembur Over Air Pollution Crisis
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Gaurav Apune Went To Jharkhand For Firing Practice With Wanted Accused Shubham Lonkar
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Gaurav Apune Went To Jharkhand For Firing Practice With Wanted Accused Shubham Lonkar

Addressing complaints from other parents, Sawale stated, “If parents had suspicions about misconduct, they should have raised their concerns earlier. These accusations only surfaced after this complaint.”

In light of the limited response from police, the complainant has indicated plans to escalate the issue to the education department, expressing dissatisfaction with the investigation’s progress.

The incident occurred on October 17, when the child reportedly refused to eat, prompting the teacher, identified as Sabita Fernandes, to allegedly slap the child. The FIR, filed at Kapurbawdi Police Station, details how another teacher informed the parents of the incident, leading them to observe their child appearing withdrawn. After repeated requests, the mother eventually viewed CCTV footage showing the alleged manhandling, which she discreetly recorded on her phone.

Representing the family, Advocate Arvind Awasarmol had helped file the FIR under multiple sections, including Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, for child cruelty. Dr. Bawddekar, who then was  abroad, claimed the school had promptly terminated Fernandes and had voluntarily provided CCTV footage to the police, questioning why the parents delayed in reporting to authorities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: 2-Weeks After Formal Complaint Over Child Abuse Case At Kapurbawdi Police Station, Victim's...

Thane: 2-Weeks After Formal Complaint Over Child Abuse Case At Kapurbawdi Police Station, Victim's...

Mumbai: Over 150 Passengers Caught Daily For Travelling Without Valid Tickets On WR's AC Suburban...

Mumbai: Over 150 Passengers Caught Daily For Travelling Without Valid Tickets On WR's AC Suburban...

Mumbai: BEST's Wet Lease Policy Continues To Haunt Commuters As 250 Buses Continue To Remain...

Mumbai: BEST's Wet Lease Policy Continues To Haunt Commuters As 250 Buses Continue To Remain...

Mumbai: Legal Notice Issued To Aadesh Bandekar And Tharale Tar Mag Team Over Misrepresentation Of...

Mumbai: Legal Notice Issued To Aadesh Bandekar And Tharale Tar Mag Team Over Misrepresentation Of...

India’s First 4D-Proteomics Set-Up To Be Launched During IIT Bombay's Symposium On 4D-Omics

India’s First 4D-Proteomics Set-Up To Be Launched During IIT Bombay's Symposium On 4D-Omics