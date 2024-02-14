Thane: 2 Vet Clinic Staff Brutally Thrash Pet Dog, Detained After Disturbing Video Goes Viral

Thane, February 14: Two employees of a veterinary clinic have been detained for allegedly brutally thrashing a chow chow dog. The video of the horrific incident has gone viral on social media, leading to widespread uproar. However, the reason which prompted the accused to assault the animal could not be ascertained.

The incident reportedly took place at the Vatic pet clinic, Varun Arcade, Ghodbunder Road, in Manpada, Thane. The duo was identified as Mayur Michael Jadhav, 19, a resident of Matunga and Prashant Gaikwad, 20, of Murbad, according to the Chitalsar police station official.

If animals could speak, this offence would be attempt to murder 😢



Thane police register NC case against Vetic pet clinic employees for animal abuse, after viral video shows staff member who was grooming the dog, punching the poor animal for cheap thrills. He faces charges under… pic.twitter.com/wbcFRlz4qw — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) February 14, 2024

Animal Welfare Officer Indranil Manik Roy sent the video clip to the Thane municipal corporation. Subsequently, civic officials went to the clinic where another animal welfare official Shakuntala Mazumdar joined them. The police were called and they took the two employees into custody.

Motive Behind Thrashing Remains Unclear:

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 5) Amar Singh Jadhav said, “We have detained two people. While one was beating the pet, the other was recording the video. We are in the process of filing a complaint and are further investigating the matter. The reason behind the beating is yet unclear, and is being investigated."

The police have registered a non-cognisable offence under section 11(1) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Many activists have called for the strictest punishment to the culprits.