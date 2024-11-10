 Thane: 2 Police Officers, 3 Civic Officials Suspended For Extortion
After their suspension, a new team has since been assigned to the area

NK GuptaUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 11:19 PM IST
Representational Image

Five flying squad members, including two Thane policemen, were suspended for extorting Rs 85,000 from two businessmen on Friday.

The accused are Sandeep Siraswal and Sanket Chanpur, both squad leaders, Anna Saheb Borude, a municipal staff member, and police constables Vishwanath Thakur of the Ulhasnagar police and Rajratna Butke of the Central police. The Ulhasnagar police have registered a case against the five under sections 308 (2) (Punishment for extortion)198 (public servant disobeying law), 134 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft on any property), (3) 5 (common intention) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Sub-divisional officer Vijay Sharma said, “During the investigation, it was revealed that Siraswal was taking money from the businessman, and the rest of the members failed to report it to seniors. Subsequently, we made a report and sent it to the department concerned. A new team has since been assigned to the area.”

The victim, Baban Amale, and another businessman, Nitin Shinde, were stopped by the squad while travelling to Ahmadnagar with Rs17.5 lakh in cash. Siraswal allegedly threatened them with FIR and confiscation and took Rs85,000. They reported the extortion to senior officials, and an FIR was lodged.

During the investigation, police found that the cash was meant for flower purchases from farmers in Ahmedabad and Pune for Dussehra.

