Thane: 2 killed, child injured as building slab collapses in Rabodi; TMC claims construction was 25 years old and had been declared dangerous

Two people were killed and a ten-year-old was injured when a slab of a four-storey building crashed in Rabodi, Thane, on Sunday morning. Thane Municipal Corporation authorities claimed the building was 25 years old and had been declared dangerous. The authorities had issued three notices to the residents but they did not evacuate.

Sources from the TMC said the Khatri building had been declared dangerous in 2013 after a structural audit and repairs were urgently recommended, after evacuating the residents.

According to the regional disaster management cell of Thane, the incident took place at 6.05am on Sunday. The slab of Room No. 303, home of resident Ashfaq Vagani, fell from the second to the first storey and then on Room No. 3 on the ground floor. The ground plus four storey Khatri Apartment is located near Rehmani Hotel, Rabodi 1, Thane west. “Three people were trapped under the slab. A rescue operation was carried out by our team and locals,” said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ashok Burpulle, who reached the spot along with the assistant municipal commissioner of the ward, the fire brigade, the RDMC, the TDRF and Rabodi Police.

Burpulle further said all the three injured were shifted to a private hospital, where two of them were declared dead and the third injured was under treatment. “The two deceased have been identified as Rameez Shaikh, 32, and Gaus Babulal Tamboli, 40. Both were shifted to Sunjeevan Hospital, where they were declared dead during treatment. The injured has been identified as Farhan Mohammed Gaus Tamboli,10, who is also being treated at the same hospital,” he added.

Advertisement

Further, Burpulle said, “The Khatri Apartment has three wings, A, B and C, with 73 rooms. As a precautionary measure, all the wings were evacuated and residents have been temporarily shifted to the Anjuman-e-Khandesh community hall, known as Khandeshi Madrasa in Rabodi. The apartment has been sealed by the RDMC and fire brigade team.”

Cabinet minister Eknath Shinde and TMC Mayor Naresh Mhaske visited the spot. “The building was on the dangerous list and authorities have issued three notices and three reminders. Also, police were informed about the same. But the residents continued to stay on, risking their lives and didn’t evacuate. Currently, all the residents have been evacuated to a safe place. We will now hold a meeting with the residents to see if any redevelopment plan can be carried out. Also, if it’s safe for them to stay on after some repairs are carried out,” added Mhaske.

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 11:20 PM IST