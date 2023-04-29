Thane: 2 killed, 10 injured after building collapses in Bhiwandi

Prashant Narvekar

Thane: A three-storeyed building collapsed on Saturday afternoon in Bhiwandi, killing two people and injuring 11 others. The victims either resided or worked on the premises. Six persons were feared trapped under the debris at the time of going to press. Sources said the reasons for collapse are yet to be ascertained but the weight of a newly installed mobile tower could have been one of them.

Regional disaster management cell chief (Thane) Avinash Sawant said that two bodies had been extricated from the rubble of the building in Wardhaman Compound at Mankoli.

Injured admitted to Bhiwandi government hospital

Sawant said 11 people trapped under the debris were rescued and have been admitted to Bhiwandi government hospital for treatment. The deceased have been identified as Navnath Sawant, 40, and Laxmidevi Ravi Mhato, 26. Four families resided on the upper floors and several labourers worked on the ground floor of the building.

Sawant said, three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF), 10 fire engines, 10 ambulances from Thane, Bhiwandi and Mumbai and personnel of different agencies are still at work.

Soon after the incident, Bhiwandi tehsildar, deputy commissioner of police unit-2, Bhiwandi police personnel, government hospital staff and other officials reached the spot. Thane district collector Ashok Shingare, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) assistant commissioner Pranali Ghonge and Union minister of Panchayati Raj Kapil Patil were present at the spot.

Building was likely to be illegal

A source from the BNMC on condition of anonymity said that the building was around 10 years old and no notice had been served to it because it was not declared as a dangerous structure. He said it’s likely that the building was illegal and no structural audit was conducted.