Thane: 2 held for Rs 1.37 cr heist at jewellery shop

Thane: Police have arrested two persons, both natives of Jharkhand, in connection with the theft of jewellery worth Rs 1.37 crore from a shop in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Wednesday.
The incident took place in Vartak Nagar area on January 17 after thieves drilled a hole into the jewellery store's wall from a neighbouring fruit shop which they had allegedly rented some weeks earlier, he said.
Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed two persons, aged 42 and 55 years and belonging to Jharkhand, from Vashi area in Navi Mumbai on Monday, a senior police official from Vashi division said.
Some more persons were also involved in the crime, he said, adding that search was underway for the other accused. Most of the stolen jewellery has been recovered, the police said.
