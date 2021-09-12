Thane: 2 dead, one injured in building collapse; see pics

Thane: Two people were killed and one person was injured after the slab of a four storey building fell down in Rabodi area of Thane on Sunday morning. The Thane Municipal corporation authorities claim the building was 25-years-old and was declared dangerous. The authorities have issued notice to the resident, but they stayed in risk and didn't evacuate.

According to the Regional Disaster management Cell of Thane the incident took place at 6:05am on Sunday. The slab of room no. 303 owned by Ashfaq Vagani fell down from second to first. The ground plus four storey Khatri apartment is a 25 years old structure near Rehmani hotel, Rabodi 1, Thane west. "Around three people were trapped under the slab. A rescue operation was carried out by our team and locals," said Ashok Burpulle, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, TMC who reached the spot along with assistant municipal commissioner of the ward, Architecture, fire brigade, RDMC, TDRF, Rabodi police.



Burpulle further said all the three injured were shifted to private hospital, where two of them were declared dead and one injured is undergoing treatment. "The two deceased are identified as Rameez Shaikh (32) and Gaus Babulal Tamboli (40). Both were shifted to Sunjeevan hospital, where they were declared dead during treatment. The injured was identified as Farhan Mohammed Gaus Tamboli (10), who is undergoing treatment at Sunjeevan hospital for his injuries", be added.



Burpulle further added, "The Khatri apartment includes A, B and C wings with 73 rooms in it. As precautionary measures all the rooms were evacuated and residents were temporarily shifted to Anjuman-e-Khandesh community hall known as Khandeshi Madrasa in Rabodi. The apartment has been sealed by the RDMC and fire brigade team," added Burpulle.



After the incident cabinet minister, Eknath Shinde and TMC, Mayor, Naresh Mhaske visited the spot. "The building was on the danger list and authorities have given three notices and three reminders. Also, police were informed about the same. But the resident stayed at risk and didn't evacuate. All the residents are evacuated to a safe place. We will now hold a meeting with the residents to see if any redevelopment plan can be carried out. Also, if it's safe to stay after any repair work," added Mhaske.



Sources from the TMC said the Khatri building was declared dangerous in 2013, after an structural audit. The building was asked to be repaired on an urgent basis, after evacuating.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 09:38 PM IST