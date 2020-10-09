Thane: 2 cops injured in attack by murder convict who jumped parole

Thane: Two policemen, including a junior officer, were injured in an attack on Friday morning by a murder convict who was hiding in a forest after jumping parole here in Maharashtra, an official said.

The injured personnel were members of the Crime Branch Unit-I of the Thane police and had gone to nab the murder convict, Navnath Gangurde (34), who attacked them with a chopper (a sharp-edged weapon), senior inspector Nitin Thackeray said.

Gangurde was undergoing a life sentence and released on parole recently. However, he jumped parole and went missing, said Thackeray, who is attached to the Crime Branch.