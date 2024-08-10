Thane: 2 Brothers Injured In Knife Attack By Relatives Over Pension Money At Kalyan Bank, Case Filed | Representative Image

Thane: Two brothers were seriously injured in an attack by their three relatives when the victims were withdrawing their grandmother’s pension money at the Bank of Baroda branch in Kalyan on Friday afternoon.

The two brothers – Rahul Parmar and Vijay Parmar – were withdrawing their grandmother’s pension when Prathmesh Chavhan, Natha Chavhan, and Mayur Chavhan arrived and argued that they had a claim for the money. The argument escalated outside the bank, where the Chavhans attacked the Parmar brothers with a knife before fleeing. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

The Bazarpeth police have reviewed CCTV footage and registered an FIR. Laxman Sable, police inspector, said, “Prima facie, the accused and victims are relatives. The dispute is only for pension money. We have launched a manhunt and formed a team to nab them.”