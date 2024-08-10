 Thane: 2 Brothers Injured In Knife Attack By Relatives Over Pension Money At Kalyan Bank, Case Filed
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: 2 Brothers Injured In Knife Attack By Relatives Over Pension Money At Kalyan Bank, Case Filed

Thane: 2 Brothers Injured In Knife Attack By Relatives Over Pension Money At Kalyan Bank, Case Filed

Two brothers were seriously injured in an attack by their three relatives when the victims were withdrawing their grandmother’s pension money at the Bank of Baroda branch in Kalyan on Friday afternoon.

NK GuptaUpdated: Saturday, August 10, 2024, 06:00 AM IST
article-image
Thane: 2 Brothers Injured In Knife Attack By Relatives Over Pension Money At Kalyan Bank, Case Filed | Representative Image

Thane: Two brothers were seriously injured in an attack by their three relatives when the victims were withdrawing their grandmother’s pension money at the Bank of Baroda branch in Kalyan on Friday afternoon.

The two brothers – Rahul Parmar and Vijay Parmar – were withdrawing their grandmother’s pension when Prathmesh Chavhan, Natha Chavhan, and Mayur Chavhan arrived and argued that they had a claim for the money. The argument escalated outside the bank, where the Chavhans attacked the Parmar brothers with a knife before fleeing. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

FPJ Shorts
Thane: 2 Brothers Injured In Knife Attack By Relatives Over Pension Money At Kalyan Bank, Case Filed
Thane: 2 Brothers Injured In Knife Attack By Relatives Over Pension Money At Kalyan Bank, Case Filed
Mumbai: TV Scriptwriter Arrested For Cheating Producer Of ₹2.65 Crore; Lookout Notice Issued For Wife
Mumbai: TV Scriptwriter Arrested For Cheating Producer Of ₹2.65 Crore; Lookout Notice Issued For Wife
Mumbai: SIT Arrests Bharat Chaudhary In Mahadev App Case; Remanded To 5-Days Of Custody
Mumbai: SIT Arrests Bharat Chaudhary In Mahadev App Case; Remanded To 5-Days Of Custody
Mumbai Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Nandigram Express At Dadar Station, Allegedly Suicide Over Molestation Case
Mumbai Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Nandigram Express At Dadar Station, Allegedly Suicide Over Molestation Case
Read Also
Thane: 24-Year-Old Man Arrested After Dog Falls From 5th Floor, Causing Death Of 5-Year-Old Girl In...
article-image

The Bazarpeth police have reviewed CCTV footage and registered an FIR. Laxman Sable, police inspector, said, “Prima facie, the accused and victims are relatives. The dispute is only for pension money. We have launched a manhunt and formed a team to nab them.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: 2 Brothers Injured In Knife Attack By Relatives Over Pension Money At Kalyan Bank, Case Filed

Thane: 2 Brothers Injured In Knife Attack By Relatives Over Pension Money At Kalyan Bank, Case Filed

Mumbai: TV Scriptwriter Arrested For Cheating Producer Of ₹2.65 Crore; Lookout Notice Issued For...

Mumbai: TV Scriptwriter Arrested For Cheating Producer Of ₹2.65 Crore; Lookout Notice Issued For...

Mumbai: SIT Arrests Bharat Chaudhary In Mahadev App Case; Remanded To 5-Days Of Custody

Mumbai: SIT Arrests Bharat Chaudhary In Mahadev App Case; Remanded To 5-Days Of Custody

Mumbai Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Nandigram Express At Dadar Station, Allegedly Suicide...

Mumbai Shocker: 50-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Nandigram Express At Dadar Station, Allegedly Suicide...

Navi Mumbai: Body Of 20-Year-Old Found In Diwale Creek 2 Days After Murder Of Ex-Girlfriend

Navi Mumbai: Body Of 20-Year-Old Found In Diwale Creek 2 Days After Murder Of Ex-Girlfriend