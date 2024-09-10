Thane: 2 Arrested For Gang-Raping 22-Year-Old Woman At Birthday Party; Female Friend Held For Spiking Drink

2 friends held for raping woman during party | Representational Image

Thane: The Badlapur East police have arrested two friends of a 22-year-old woman for allegedly gang-raping her during a birthday party. The victim's female friend was also held for allegedly spiking her drink.

On September 6, the victim and her female friend were invited to the party, while the duo came from Satara for the celebration. After partying all night, all of them were under the influence of alcohol, said the police.

The victim's female friend spiked her drink, after which the duo raped her, they added. She went home and later realised that she was sexually assaulted.