Thane: 19-year-old stoned to death in Bhiwandi, 2 held

Thane: The Shanti Nagar police in Thane have arrested two people including a cousin brother for allegedly killing a 19-year-old boy. The police said the accused assaulted the deceased with a stone on his head and killed him.



The police said the victim is identified as Mohammed Asif Salim Ansari 19, a resident of Shanti nagar in Bhiwandi. The police said the incident took place in-between October 16 to October 18. The incident took place near BMC pipeline towards Bhadwad Naka, Shanti Nagar.



The arrested accused were identified as Shafiq Rafiq Ansari 19, and his friend Aamir. Both of them were arrested and are in police custody. "The accused Shafiq, is the brother of a deceased cousin brother. It is found during investigation that the accused used to demand cash to get drugs. But as he refused, they assaulted him by hitting a stone on his head. Also, the accused claims the deceased was bisexual and he was seen with many boys in the vicinity. The accused many times warned him for such an act. But as he found him doing the same he was angry with him," said a police officer.



The Shanti Nagar police have registered a case under section 302 (punishment of murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian penal code.

ALSO READ Thane: Court acquits man of murder charge for want of evidence

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 10:03 PM IST