 Thane: 19-Year-Old Man Escapes Police Custody, Re-Arrested In Lucknow After 2 Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: 19-Year-Old Man Escapes Police Custody, Re-Arrested In Lucknow After 2 Days

Thane: 19-Year-Old Man Escapes Police Custody, Re-Arrested In Lucknow After 2 Days

Two days after a 19-year-old man arrested for possessing a country-made revolver and three live cartridges escaped police custody in Thane, the Chitalsar Manpada police, with assistance from local authorities, have re-arrested him in Lucknow.

NK GuptaUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 11:59 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File Image

Two days after a 19-year-old man arrested for possessing a country-made revolver and three live cartridges escaped police custody in Thane, the Chitalsar Manpada police, with assistance from local authorities, have re-arrested him in Lucknow.

The accused, Kailash Vishwakarma from Indira Nagar, Thane, originally from Lucknow, was initially taken into custody on November 4. After being produced in court on November 5, he was remanded to police custody until November 7. However, on November 6, around 345am, he managed to escape.

Read Also
Thane News: 3 Police Officers Suspended After Man In Custody 'Jumps Off Train'
article-image

A new case was filed and a special team activated informants and used technical intelligence to trace Vishwakarma’s movements, discovering he had fled to Lucknow. “A team was dispatched to Lucknow, where the accused was re-arrested. He was then presented in a nearby court and granted transit remand,” said a senior police inspector.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: Congress' Nana Patole Urges Election Commission To Review DGP's Appointment
Maharashtra: Congress' Nana Patole Urges Election Commission To Review DGP's Appointment
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress, BJP Fail To Resist 'Revdi' Culture
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress, BJP Fail To Resist 'Revdi' Culture
Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Man Injured In Hit-And-Run Accident In Vile Parle
Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Man Injured In Hit-And-Run Accident In Vile Parle
Mumbai: Police Seize 6.5 Tonnes Of Silver Bricks Worth Over ₹65 Crores On Eastern Express Highway Amid Election Duty
Mumbai: Police Seize 6.5 Tonnes Of Silver Bricks Worth Over ₹65 Crores On Eastern Express Highway Amid Election Duty
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Congress' Nana Patole Urges Election Commission To Review DGP's Appointment

Maharashtra: Congress' Nana Patole Urges Election Commission To Review DGP's Appointment

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress, BJP Fail To Resist 'Revdi' Culture

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress, BJP Fail To Resist 'Revdi' Culture

Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Man Injured In Hit-And-Run Accident In Vile Parle

Mumbai: 35-Year-Old Man Injured In Hit-And-Run Accident In Vile Parle

Mumbai: Police Seize 6.5 Tonnes Of Silver Bricks Worth Over ₹65 Crores On Eastern Express Highway...

Mumbai: Police Seize 6.5 Tonnes Of Silver Bricks Worth Over ₹65 Crores On Eastern Express Highway...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'MVA Manifesto Deceptive, Unreliable,' Says BJP State President...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'MVA Manifesto Deceptive, Unreliable,' Says BJP State President...