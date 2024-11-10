Thane: 19-Year-Old Man Escapes Police Custody, Re-Arrested In Lucknow After 2 Days

Representative Image | File Image

Two days after a 19-year-old man arrested for possessing a country-made revolver and three live cartridges escaped police custody in Thane, the Chitalsar Manpada police, with assistance from local authorities, have re-arrested him in Lucknow.

The accused, Kailash Vishwakarma from Indira Nagar, Thane, originally from Lucknow, was initially taken into custody on November 4. After being produced in court on November 5, he was remanded to police custody until November 7. However, on November 6, around 345am, he managed to escape.

A new case was filed and a special team activated informants and used technical intelligence to trace Vishwakarma’s movements, discovering he had fled to Lucknow. “A team was dispatched to Lucknow, where the accused was re-arrested. He was then presented in a nearby court and granted transit remand,” said a senior police inspector.