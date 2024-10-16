 Thane: 19-Year-Old Dies After Being Struck By Local Train While 'Crossing Rail Track' Between Kalwa And Thane Station
The deceased has been identified as Prajval Shivprakash Mishra, 19, who lived with family members in Vaghoba Nagar in Kalwa. The incident took place between Kalwa and Thane railway stations on Wednesday around 6:30 PM.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 10:39 PM IST
article-image
19-year-old Prajval Shivprakash Mishra dies after being hit by a local train In Kalwa | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 19-year-old youth died after being hit by a local train between Kalwa and Thane railway stations on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Prajval Shivprakash Mishra, 19, who lived with family members in Vaghoba Nagar in Kalwa. The incident took place between Kalwa and Thane railway stations on Wednesday around 6:30 PM.

Archana Dusane, Senior Police Inspector from Thane Government Railway Protection, said, "Our police officials rushed to the spot after the motorman of the local train alerted about the incident. We found him lying in a pool of blood near the train tracks. He was taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. We have alerted his family members about the incident."

She further added that preliminary probe indicated that he might have been crossing the track when the local train struck him. Even after, we are trying to ensure where he was heading. The post mortem will be conducted in the hospital.

On Tuesday morning, one college-going student lost his life after falling off a moving local train. A 20-year-old student from Mulund based college died after falling off a moving fast local train in Dombivli on Tuesday morning due to heavy crowd. The deceased, Ayushya Jatin Doshi, 20, lived with his family in Madhukunj society of Thakurwadi area in Dombivli West.

article-image

The police said that the incident took place between Dombivli railway station and Kopar railway station on Tuesday around 9am when Doshi boarded a local train from Dombivli during the heavy crowd. The police said he might have been standing near the door when he lost control and fell off.

