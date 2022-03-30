Thane: 19-year-old accused arrested for rape and kidnapping of minor girl

The Hill Line Police in Thane's Ulhasnagar arrested a 19-year-old boy over the charges of kidnapping and rape of a minor girl. The police said the accused made a call to the victim's father demanding extortion. After which the accused was traced to Ahmednagar and was arrested to rescue the girl.

The police said the minor, a 16-year-old girl, left her house for tuition on November 26, 2021, and did not return home. The parents started the search for her, but with no leads, they approached the Hill line police station to register a kidnapping case.

The police began tracing the girl but as her phone was switched off, they couldn't locate her. "Meanwhile, the victim's father received a call from an unknown number demanding extortion of Rs 50,000 to return her daughter. The details about the call were shared with the police who tracked the mobile number to find the call was from Ahmednagar," said a police officer.

Accordingly, a team was formed under the guidance of Prashant Mohite, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 4, Ulhasnagar. A team comprising Navnat Waghmode, a police sub-inspector and police staff left for Ahmednagar.

"Lying a trap at Ahmednagar MIDC area, the police traced and arrested 19-year-old Mangesh Sonawane. The girl was rescued and handed over to her family," said a police officer.

The Hill line police on the complaint of the victim girl had registered a case under the relevant section of the Indian penal code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act (POSCO), 2012.

The accused Sonawane was produced in court after the arrests and was remanded to police custody till Thursday.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Accused of kidnapping Vikrant Bhuria addresses media

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 09:31 PM IST