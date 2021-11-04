e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

PM Narendra Modi addresses soldiers at Nowshera on DiwaliMVA Govt as of now has no proposal to reduce VAT on Petrol and Diesel especially after Centre cut Excise Duty. Single-day rise of 12,885 COVID-19 cases, 461 fatalities push India's infection tally to 3,43,21,025, death toll to 4,59,652Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes everyone a very Happy DiwaliWHO EUL approval opens up Covaxin for worldwide use: ICMR DG
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 03:39 PM IST

Thane: 18-year-old man kills co-worker over petty feud; booked

PTI
Representative Image | Pixabay

Representative Image | Pixabay

Advertisement

An 18-year-old man was allegedly attacked and killed by his co-worker over a petty dispute at a village in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, when the accused Asim alias Saquib Ansari Rais Ahmed (21) allegedly attacked the victim Raju Ashok Khyatam with a radium cutter and killed him at their work place in Dapoda village, an official from Narpoli police station said.

The accused fled the scene after the attack, while the victim's body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

A case under section 302 (murder) has been registered in this regard, and a manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding accused, the official added.

ALSO READ

COVID-19: Thane reports 188 new cases, 6 deaths
Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 03:34 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal