Thane: 18-year-old man kills co-worker over petty feud; booked

An 18-year-old man was allegedly attacked and killed by his co-worker over a petty dispute at a village in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon, when the accused Asim alias Saquib Ansari Rais Ahmed (21) allegedly attacked the victim Raju Ashok Khyatam with a radium cutter and killed him at their work place in Dapoda village, an official from Narpoli police station said.

The accused fled the scene after the attack, while the victim's body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said.

A case under section 302 (murder) has been registered in this regard, and a manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding accused, the official added.

