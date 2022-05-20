Thane: 18-year-old girl hangs self after tiff with brother over usage of mobile phone

Thane: In Dombivali, the residents of Shelar Naka area experienced the ugly face of mobile phone addiction when an 18-year-old girl committed suicide after a tiff with her brother over the usage of mobile phone. The girl got angry over her elder brother's action and she took a drastic step. The Ramnagar police station in Dombivali has registered a case of accidental death.

Kiran Shivdas Sahni (18) was addicted to playing games on mobile phones. She was not paying attention to household chores. On Thursday, Kiran's elder brother Vikram Sahni (22) was working online and she was playing on the mobile phone and out of anger her elder brother shouted at her and also snatched the mobile phone from her and removed the SIM card from it.

Ramnagar police station senior police inspector Sachin Sandbhor said, "Kiran used to live with her family in the Trimurti slum at Shelar Naka. She was always busy playing games on her mobile. She doesn't pay attention in the household work and her elder brother Vikram was aware of this. Several times her brother told her not to play too much on mobile phone which Kiran was not appreciating. On Thursday, when she was seen playing on the mobile, the brother snatched the mobile from her hand and also removed the SIM card from it. This made Kiran very angry but she did not say anything because she did not want to get into an argument. The elder brother too left home and went out for a walk. After a while when the elder brother returned home he found that the door was closed from inside. He knocked on the door several times but there was no response. When he opened the window and looked inside it he saw Kiran had strangled herself on the iron pillar of the roof."

Sandbhor further added, "Kiran's elder brother called her neighbours who broke down the door and went inside. Soon the matter was reported to us. Kiran was taken to the Rukminibai hospital where doctors declared her dead before admission. The autopsy of her body will be done to find out the cause of the death. As of now there is no foul play but we will be investigating the case."

Police also informed that Kiran and her elder brother Vikram Sahni (22) were staying together while their family was in their village in Uttar Pradesh for a vacation.

After this incident in Dombivali, there is an atmosphere of concern among the parents as mobiles are also becoming a cause of death.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 07:55 PM IST