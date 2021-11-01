Thane: 169 new Covid-19 cases in city, 3 deaths

With the addition of 169 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Thane district has gone up to 5,65,744, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were reported on Saturday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of three more people, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,519, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,37,985, while the death toll stands at 3,282, another official said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 02:44 AM IST