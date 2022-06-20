Thane: 16-year-old suffering from rare cancer scores 80% in SSC board exams

IStock images

Thane: A 16-year-old girl - Divya Pavle from Gokul Nagar despite suffering from T-Cell Lymphoma cancer which is one of the rare cancer appeared for her SSC examination in March and succeded in achieving 81.60 percent and passed with flying colours making her parents proud. Divya Pavle now wants to achieve 100 per cent in any field that she will pursue says her father Eknath Pavle.

During the second wave of Covid-19 in May 2021 when the coronavirus was at its peak, Divya had repeated colds and coughs so she underwent a Covid-19 test at Vakalwadi in Pune and her result was negative.

Eknath Pavle, Divya's father who is a teacher with Gyan Sadhna High School while speaking with FPJ correspondent said, "In May 2021 when we tested Covid-19 of our daughter her result came negative. I took her to the Jupiter hospital in Thane on 21st May 2021 where the doctors after investigating Divya said that she is suffering from rare cancer called T-Cell Lymphoma cancer. Her treatment started at Jupiter hospital in Thane and after 10-15 days of treatment, we shifted her to Tata Memorial Hospital in Parel for cancer treatment. For nine months we used to make a rounds at hospital for her treatment."

Pavle further added, "She had to undergo chemotherapy for about nine months and in the meanwhile, she needed blood 14 times and platelets 15 times. She could not attend the offline as well as online lectures due to her illness. She attended classes only for 15 days before her SSC board examination. She tried to study at Tata Memorial Hospital during the treatment but due to pain she was unable to study. I and my wife Vidya Palve who is a nurse at Thane Civil Hospital asked Divya to drop her SSC exams this year but she was determined and said no I will not lose my year and will give exam. She convinced us by saying that there are many holidays in between the days of exams so I can prepare and pass my exams. She sat for the exam from 15th March. Also she was infected with a disease called herpes zoster during last three exams but she never gave up. When the SSC results were declared recently she went for the treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital in Parel but I came to know from one of my friends that Divya had achieved 81.60 per cent. Divya is saying that she will achieve 100 percent in whatever's field she will pursue in future."