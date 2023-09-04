 Thane: 16 Lakh Citizens To Get Free Ayushman Card Under Ayushman Bhava Campaign
'Ayushman Bhava' campaign will be implemented in the district from September 1 to December 31.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Monday, September 04, 2023, 10:25 PM IST
Thane:16 lakh citizens of Thane district have been enrolled under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and soon this list will be received from the central government to the district administration. According to these beneficiaries 'the district administration informed that Ayushman cards will be distributed and they will be able to avail medical treatment up to five lakhs in a year.

'Ayushman Bhava' campaign will be implemented in the district from September 1 to December 31. 

Thane district collector Ashok Shingare held the review meeting on August 31, 2023, in the presence of chief executive officer  Manuj Jindal, district health officer Gangadhar Parge, resident liaison officer of district general hospital Thane Dr. Mrinali Rahud, additional district health officer Dr.Bharat Masal and district officials from Education Department, Gram Panchayat, Women and Child Welfare Department were present.

Children in Anganwadis and primary schools to be screened

Under the special campaign, Ayushman Aplya Dari 3.0, Ayushman Sabha, Ayushman Melawa and children in Anganwadis and primary schools will be screened. 

The Collector said that there is a need to give priority to solve the health problems of common people while implementing health activities and campaigns. 

District health officer Dr. Gangadhar Parge while presenting the campaign said that 1,365 diseases have been included in it.

Program Planning

Under the Ayushman Sabha initiative, public awareness about Ayushman Card and Abha card, public awareness about non-communicable diseases, sickle cell, vaccination will be spread through Aarogyavardhini Kendra. Under the 'Ayushman Melawa' initiative, various health related activities will be conducted on every Saturday or Sunday at the Ayushman Bharat Arogyavardhini Kendra. Health fairs will be organized through medical colleges at rural hospital and upazila hospital level.

