Thane: 1,500 kg of suspected beef meat seized, 2 held

The Kalwa police have arrested two persons and seized 1,500 kg of suspected beef meat. The police seized the pickup tempo and later destroyed the meat at Diva dumping ground.

The police said, on September 25, a social activist called the control room at 7 pm. The activist informed about a pickup tempo with suspected beef meat caught near Kharegaon toll naka. A team of police officials from Kalwa station reached the spot and found the pickup Bolero, which was later seized. "We found 1,500 kg of suspected beef meat in the tempo. The driver, Rais Ahmed Qureshi, 46, is a resident of Qureshi Nagar in Kurla; he was taken into custody. Another suspect, Abdul Ahmed Khan 26, who accompanied Qureshi, was also taken into custody. "Both of them were arrested on September 26 and were produced in court. They were remanded in police custody till September 28," said a police officer from Kalwa police station.

The police have sent the meat sample to the forensic laboratory for test. After coordinating with the Thane Municipal Corporation, the meat was destroyed at the diva dumping ground. The investigation was carried out by Yogesh Shirshat, assistant police inspector, Kalwa police station.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 12:36 AM IST