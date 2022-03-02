Thane: 15-year-old boy drowns in Diva base stream; declared dead in hospital

A 15-year-old boy from Diva who went to enjoy swimming in Diva base stream on Wednesday afternoon has been reported drowned. The Mumbra police have registered an accidental death report and found the deceased couldn't swim.

The police said the deceased boy went along with two kids to enjoy swimming in the stream. When one of them couldn't judge the deep water and drowned.

The three were identified as Ayush Yeshwant Nagre (12), Aman Gupta (14) and Kartik Arun Naik (15), all three are the residents of Sabegaon in Diva.

The police said Kartik Arun Naik who drowned in the water was rescued with the help of the Thane Municipal Corporation Disaster management Cell, Fire brigade and officials from the Thane Disaster response force. "He was shifted to Chatrapati Shivaji hospital in Kalwa. The doctor after checking him declared dead," said an official from the RDMC.

Police sources said the two who are alive were swimmers and Kartik could not swim and hence he drowned.

