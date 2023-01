Thane: 13-year-old kills herself at Landmark society inside housing complex of CM Eknath Shinde's bungalow | Pexels

A 13-year-old girl studying in standard 8 ended her life by suicide at Landmark society inside the housing complex of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's bungalow in Louiswadi in Thane West.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.