Thane: 13 Shiv-Sainiks booked for 'abusive' slogans against Shinde faction leader

The Thane city police on Friday booked 13 people from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv-Sena faction for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv-Sena faction leader and former mayor Naresh Mhaske.

J N Ranaware, a senior police inspector, Thane city police station said, "The 13 party workers, reportedly belonging to the Uddhav Thackeray faction, have been accused of shouting abusive slogans against Mhaske while moving towards Thane station from Jambhli Naka for Mumbai's Shivaji Park Dussehra rally on October 5."

All 13 have been booked and a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Maharashtra Police Act provisions have been registered against them. However, no arrest has been made yet.