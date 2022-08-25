Thane: 1.12 lakh units of electricity worth more than Rs 20 lakh stolen in Bhiwandi

As per the officials from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) , around 1.12 lakh units of electricity worth more than Rs 20 lakh were stolen over a period of one year in Bhiwandi in Thane district. The MSEDCL officials complained about the alleged power theft to the Shanti Nagar police station in Bhiwandi on July 8, 22022,after conducting raids in the residential areas.

Sheetal Raut, Shanti Nagar police station, Bhiwandi senior police inspector, said, "After the complaint filed by MSEDCL officials, we have booked around 38 people for alleged power theft in Bhiwandi on Thursday, August 25."

Vijay Dudhbhate, MSEDCL official, said, " As per the complaint, 1.12 lakh units of electricity worth more than Rs 20 lakh were stolen over a period of one year."

Earlier, on July 8, raids were conducted in the residential areas of Pimplas and Kongaon villages by an MSEDCL team under assistant engineer Abhishek Dwivedi, and a complaint was filed at Shanti Nagar police station.

Raut added, "Several residents were using hooks to draw power illegally or had tampered with meters. They have been booked under Section 153 of the Electricity Act, but no arrest has been made so far. "