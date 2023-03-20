 Thane: 11 injured at Shiv Mandir stampede in Ambernath
Senior police inspector at Shivaji Nagar police station AS Bhagat said, “The injured including a minor boy were admitted to Ulhasnagar Central Hospital and discharged after the first aid.”

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 09:20 PM IST
Representative | PTI

Thane: Due to the large number of footfalls at the Shiv Mandir Art festival for singer Shankar Mahadevan's concert on Sunday in Ambernath, eleven people were injured during a stampede.

The injured have been identified as Aruna Nachane, 58, Yatin Tewar, 12, Sarvesh Gaikwad, 7, Swara Khandare, 9, Akshara Khandare, 8, Mangala Kamble, 40, Shweta Khandare, 32, Simran Pille, 22, Shaheen Pille, 45 and USA Singh 43.

article-image

