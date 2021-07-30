Thane: 10km ESZ to be placed around flamingo sanctuary

Brihanmumbai municipal corporation (BMC) has acknowledged a notification from the union Environment Ministry to put in place a 10km eco-sensitive buffer around the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary (TCFS), which is spread over 16.9 sq. km. In its notification earlier this month, the administration proposed to include the buffer zone condition in its Development Plan 2034. Remarks will be issued for the existing properties falling within the 10km buffer from the boundary of the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of the sanctuary to map them.

The notification states that prior permission from the National Board of WildLife will be mandatory for all the development/ construction of any land/area that falls within a 10km buffer from the boundary of the ESZ of the sanctuary

The state government, in March 2021, had written to the union Environment Ministry and had proposed to notify an ESZ of 48 sq. km. around TCFS. The move will increase the area earmarked for protection by the Forest Department, which had initially proposed to include just 34.06 sq. km. within the ESZ. The ministry had notified a revised ESZ of 48 sq. km. in May, 2021. The draft proposal, which was sent to the ministry by the Maharashtra government in March, was gazetted on April 30. And the ministry had then given a 60-day window to receive public comments on the notification.

Director of Vanashakti Stalin D said, " This is an attempt by the government to safeguard or protect the little fragments of biodiversity that are left. While it will not be open haphazard or unplanned development, it does not mean there will be no development of construction. It will rather be planned with prior permission, taking into account the ESZ."

The BMC wards affected by 10 km buffer are L (Kurla, Chandivali and Sakinaka), M/E (Shivaji Nagar, Govandi, Mankhurd and Cheetah Camp), M/W (Chembur and Tilak Nagar), N (Ghatkopar West, Vikhroli West and Vidyavihar), S (Powai, Bhandup and Vikhroli-Kanamwar Nagar) and T (Mulund and Nahur) in eastern suburbs, R/C (Borivali, Gorai and parts of Charkop and Poisar), R/S (Kandivali East and West and Poisar), P/N (Malad, Dindoshi and Pathanwadi), P/S (Goregaon, Aarey Colony, Bimbisar Nagar and Ram Mandir), K/E (Andheri East, Vile Parle and Jogeshwari) and H/E (Khar East, Bandra East and Santacruz East) in western suburbs. Whereas wards G/N (Dadar, Mahim and Dharavi), F/N (Sion Koliwada, Matunga east, Wadala, Antop hilland F/S (Hindmata, Parel, Naigaon,, Sewri, Kalachowki) in the city.