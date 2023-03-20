 Thane: 10-year-old mentally challenged boy suffocates self to death after getting his head stuck in plastic bag
The doctors at hospital have expressed the possibility that Abhijit who was mentally unstable could have died due to asphyxiation after he put a plastic bag on his head

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 07:57 PM IST
Representative image

Thane:  A 10-year old mentally unstable child from Anand Nagar in Thane died after he covered up his face with a plastic bag and was unable to remove it on time.

The Kopri police station has registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the case.The deceased has been identified as Abhijit Naik.

Mother finds child dead

Sudhakar Humbe, senior police inspector, Kopri police station said, "Abhijit Nail was playing alone on the first floor of his duplex home near Kamgar Kendra at Anandnagar in Thane on March 17 at 9 pm. Naik’s mother on returning home from office found that he was lying on bed with a plastic bag stuck on his head. The child was then taken to a private hospital for treatment where the doctor declared him dead before admission. We have registered the ADR in the case."

The doctors at hospital have expressed the possibility that Abhijit who was mentally unstable could have died due to asphyxiation after he put a plastic bag on his head.

