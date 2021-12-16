e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 03:29 PM IST

Thane: 10 shops burgled in one night in Bhiwandi

One of the shop owners, the main complainant in the case, told the police that goods worth Rs 79,300 were stolen from his establishment
PTI
Representative Image | Pixabay

At least 10 shops at a locality here in Maharashtra were burgled in a night allegedly by some unidentified persons, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday at Kongaon village in Bhiwandi town, a police spokesperson said.

The burglars broke open 10 shops, including those of medicines and sweets, and stole cash and other items from there in a span of about six hours, the official said.

One of the shop owners, the main complainant in the case, told the police that goods worth Rs 79,300 were stolen from his establishment, the official said, adding that losses at other outlets were being ascertained.

A case has been registered and search is on for the culprits, he said.

