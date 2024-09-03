Thane: 1 Person Injured After Truck Carrying Chemicals Overturns On Ghodbunder Road While Travelling To Punjab; Visuals Surface

Thane: A truck full of chemicals overturned on Thane's Ghodbunder road while travelling from Navi Mumbai to Punjab, leaving one person injured in the accident and disrupting traffic in the area, police officials said on Tuesday.

A truck transporting a chemical called Aqueous Ammonia solution overturned on Godhbunder Road in Thane while transporting the chemical across states, from Mumbai to Punjab.

At 12:16 AM today, an accident occurred near Patlipada Bridge on Ghodbunder Road, Thane, when a chemical-laden truck overturned. After four hours of efforts using two hydra machines, the container was moved to the side of the road, and the route was reopened to traffic.

The road had to be closed due to the accident and officials reached the scene to assess the incident, officials confirmed.

According to police officials, the truck overturned after the driver allegedly lost control, leading to the driver being injured. Reportedly, the chemical present in the vehicle spilt due to the truck overturning. The police had informed the concerned chemical company of the accident and the spillage.

According to officials, the driver was rescued from the accident site.

With the help of two hydra machines, the overturned container was moved to the side of the road and the chemical was neutralised by the authorities to finally allow the traffic to pass through.

More details on the incident are awaited.

