 Thane: 1 Person Injured After Truck Carrying Chemicals Overturns On Ghodbunder Road While Travelling To Punjab; Visuals Surface
According to police officials, the truck overturned after the driver allegedly lost control, leading to the driver being injured. Reportedly, the chemical present in the vehicle spilt due to the truck overturning.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 01:43 PM IST
article-image

Thane: A truck full of chemicals overturned on Thane's Ghodbunder road while travelling from Navi Mumbai to Punjab, leaving one person injured in the accident and disrupting traffic in the area, police officials said on Tuesday.

A truck transporting a chemical called Aqueous Ammonia solution overturned on Godhbunder Road in Thane while transporting the chemical across states, from Mumbai to Punjab.

The road had to be closed due to the accident and officials reached the scene to assess the incident, officials confirmed.

According to police officials, the truck overturned after the driver allegedly lost control, leading to the driver being injured. Reportedly, the chemical present in the vehicle spilt due to the truck overturning. The police had informed the concerned chemical company of the accident and the spillage.

According to officials, the driver was rescued from the accident site.

With the help of two hydra machines, the overturned container was moved to the side of the road and the chemical was neutralised by the authorities to finally allow the traffic to pass through.

More details on the incident are awaited.

About An Accident That Occurred In Chembur's Gavanpada Area

Earlier on September 2, three people sustained injuries in another accident in the Gavanpada area of Chembur in Mumbai. As per information from the police, the accident occurred at 2 pm on Sunday. The reason for the accident was identified as rash driving.

The deceased were identified as Pramod Shankar Prasad (25), Harichandan Dillip Das (23), and Hussain Sheikh (40). While the injured passengers were identified as Javed Saifula Khan (30), Manoj Mani (30), and Sanjay Sukhar Singh (39). They were admitted to a nearby hospital and undergoing treatment, as per officials.

In Mumbai's Aarey Colony, three people lost their lives when their motorcycle collided with a pole near Munda Chowk, Mumbai Police said on Sunday.

