Thane: 1 killed in fire at quarters of construction workers

A labourer was killed and another one injured after a fire broke out in the quarters of construction workers at a housing complex in Dombivli township here in Maharashtra on Sunday morning, a fire official said.

Around 120 quarters were gutted in the blaze that erupted at about 6.30 am in the Manpada area, Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation's fire officer Namdeo Chowdhary said.

There was gas leakage during cooking which led to the fire in one of the quarters. The flames quickly spread to the other quarters where 172 workers were staying, he said.

A 25-year-old hearing-impaired worker was charred to death as he could not rush out to safety, the official said.

Another worker received injuries and was taken to a hospital, he said.

Two fire engines were rushed to the spot and the flames were brought under control after more than three hours, the official said.

Cooling operations are currently underway at the site, he added.