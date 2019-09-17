Thackeray memorial: Irate sainiks vandalise MBMC Mayor’s office

Bhayandar: Even as the fate of the Shiv Sena-BJP’s alliance for the upcoming assembly elections continues to hang in balance, a group of irate Shiv Sainiks, led by their corporators and leaders of the local unit, vandalised the office of Mayor Dimple Mehta (BJP) in the main administrative building of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on Tuesday.

The pandemonium broke out during the standing committee meeting, when chairperson Adv. Ravi Vyas kept on hold the resolution to give a nod to bids received from the contractual agencies for the construction work of the proposed memorial in Bhayandar, dedicated to the iconic leader and Shiv Sena founder, late Balasaheb Thackeray.

Despite pleas, Ravi Vyas refused to table the resolution inviting the ire of Sena members who went on a rampage, alleging foul play by the civic administration on the behest of BJP legislator Narendra Mehta for deliberately delaying the construction work.

After manhandling BJP members and throwing chairs in the well of the standing committee hall, the Sena members thronged the Mayor’s office where the unruly mob damaged furniture, flung documents and even shattered glass panes, before marching into the Municipal Commissioner’s cabin.

“Balasaheb is our deity who was a true guardian of the common man. The BJP is playing cheap politics, and we will never tolerate such an insult,” said Sena corporator Neelam Dhawan.

“There is no question of deliberate partiality, as the proposal included the construction of memorials of both Balasaheb Thackeray and Pramod Mahajan. We only wanted to assure that once the work starts, there should not be any obstacles due to a fund crunch,” said Vyas.

“I have asked the municipal secretary to register a police complaint against the protestors for creating a ruckus and damaging property,” said MBMC chief Balaji Khatgaonkar.

‘Won’t work for Mehta’

Raising slogans against the BJP, the protestors vowed not to work for Mehta if he was given a ticket from the Mira-Bhayandar assembly segment. The timely intervention of the police prevented protestors from indulging in further untoward incidents.

Mayor demands FIR

MBMC Mayor Dimple Mehta (BJP) has asked the Municipal Commissioner to immediately register an FIR against the Sena corporators and other Shiv Sainiks who were involved in vandalising the public property and insulting the first citizen of the twin-city.

In her press release, the Mayor has claimed that Balasaheb Thackeray is highly revered by her and the entire party.

"Despite budgetary allocations of Rs 6 crore, the administration was seeking a nod for inviting tenders worth Rs 11 crore for the construction of both the memorials. To avoid a confusion and paucity of funds at a later stage, the standing committee chief had sought clarity over further allocations. There was no ulterior motive," said the Mayor.