Thackeray Jr on tour in Vidarbha, Marathwada

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray is now set to begin the third phase of his mass outreach programme Jan-Ashirvaad Yatra from August 27 (Tuesday). He will be visiting Vidarbha and Marathwada in this phase.

His tour will start from Nagpur in the Vidarbha region on August 27 and will end on August 31 at Jalna in the Marathwada region.

On August 27, he will tour Nagpur, Ramtek, Wardha and Amravati. On August 28, he will visit Yavatmal and Washim districts, and Akola and Buldhana on August 29. He will enter Marathwada’s Aurangabad district on August 30, and end his tour at Jalna on Augsut 31.

“He got a good response in the first and second phases of his yatra. In the third phase too, he is expecting to receive a warm welcome and blessings of the common men,” a press statement issued by the party said.

In this part of the tour, few leaders and their workers will officially join the Shiv Sena. In Akola district, prominent social worker Anil Gawande will join Shiv Sena with his workers.