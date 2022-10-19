Thackeray faction MLA Bhaskar Jadhav’s home attacked few hours after withdrawal of his security

Bhaskar Jadhav |

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray took an aggressive posture after the attack by unknown persons at the residence of the party’s firebrand legislator Mr Bhaskar Jadhav, at his residence in Chiplun in Ratnagiri district in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Unknown miscreants pelted stones, threw a petrol bottle and a stump at the compound wall of Mr Jadhav’s residence. The police have confirmed the incident, saying that no one was injured in it. The police have deployed additional forces after Mr Jadhav’s son and party workers condemned the attack.

The Thackeray-led party leaders claimed that it was a pre-planned one especially a day after Mr Jadhav at the morcha organised at Kudal in Sindhudurg district had targeted the union minister Narayan Rane and his two sons, Nitesh and Nilesh. The attack took place days after the withdrawal of Mr Jadhav’s police security cover.

Yuva Sena chief Mr Aaditya Thackeray, strongly condemned the attack and demanded that the police conduct a probe into the hand of any network and political support in the attack. ‘’The attack took place barely three hours after Mr Jadhav’s security was withdrawn. The Shinde Fadnavis government is unconstitutional and the government machinery is being misused,’’he claimed.

Government is booking opponents for questioning its failures

Mr Aaditya claimed that the government was deploying its machinery and booking opponents for questioning its failures.

Party MP Vinayak Raut declared that the party will no longer tolerate attacks on the Shiv Sainiks in the future and that they will be countered immediately. ‘’The party will implement a tit-for-tat policy,’’ he added.

On the other hand, party MP Mr Arvind Sawant claimed that the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde, was a puppet while his deputy Mr Devendra Fadnavis, is ‘’Alibaba’’ while 40 others are thieves.

Meanwhile, the Thackeray-led party took out a morcha in Navi Mumbai to protest against the withdrawal of security provided to the party MP Rajan Vichare, from Thane constituency. Party MPs, Mr Vinayak Raut and Mr Vichare slammed the police claiming that they were working on the diktats of the Shinde Fadnavis government.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Tukaram Sail from Kudal has filed a police complaint against Mr Jadhav for the alleged derogatory defamatory comments against the union minister Mr Narayan Rane. The police have lodged an FIR based on the complaint. being misused,’’ he claimed.

