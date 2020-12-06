Testing at Mumbai Railway Stations: More than a lakh screened for Covid, only 33 found to be positive

More than one lakh passengers arriving in Mumbai were screened for Covid-19 at Dadar, Mumbai Central and other railway stations on Saturday, of which 33 passengers were found to be carrying SARS-CoV-2 pathogens. Civic officials said the passengers who were corona positive have been shifted to respective covid centres for further treatment.

According to the data provided by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) until 5 pm, 1,17,006 passengers were screened for Covid-19, of which 33 were found positive.

The highest number of passengers - 43,991- were screened at Mumbai Central, of which seven were positive, followed by 29,149- at Bandra Terminus, of which 14 were positive, 23,951 at Borivli station, in which two positive cases, 10,851 at Dadar station, no cases detected, 6,797 at CSMT (2 positive cases) and 2,267 were screened at LTT, of which eight were positive.

Meanwhile, the health officer pointed out that antigen tests have a two per cent positivity rate in the city. Even going by that estimation, the number of positive passengers should be higher.

Another health officer said the passengers have found loopholes in the system. The BMC teams check the temperature before advising for an antigen test, so many of them take pills one or two hours before arriving to reduce their temperature. "They are deceiving themselves through such practices. Most of them are from the labour class and don't want to isolate or lose daily wages for 14 days," he added.

Amid increasing corona cases at Goa, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan and Gujarat, following last month the state government had issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) making an 'RT-PCR negative' report mandatory for domestic air, rail and road travellers arriving from these four states. The SOP also stated that "passengers not testing or found Covid-19 positive shall be sent to COVID Care Centres (CCC)", with the cost of further care to be borne by passengers.