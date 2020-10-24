Test Performance: Final-year results to be out by Nov 10 in Maha

All final-year results of university level undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) exams will be declared latest by November 10, if not by October 31, Uday Samant, higher and technical education minister of Maharashtra said on Saturday. Samant said universities of Maharashtra have been directed to provide marksheets to students as soon as possible once the results are announced online to avoid any academic loss.

The announcement was made following a review meeting of final year exams with 13 Vice-Chancellors (VC) of state universities. Samant said, "Most degree colleges and universities of Maharashtra have completed conducting final year examinations successfully. Around 75 to 80 per cent students have successfully appeared for these exams. Some universities such as University of Mumbai (MU) have started declaring some final-year exam results. All final-year exam results of all universities will be declared by October 31, latest by November 10, 2020. We have informed universities to provide marksheets to students as soon as possible."

In addition, students who have missed appearing for the Common Entrance Test (CET) exam will be given another chance. Samant said, "Students who could not appear for the CET exam due to Covid-19, rains, restrictions in the containment zone or other technical reasons will be given another chance."

The state higher education department has formed two committees; one to provide suggestions and recommendations over the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to the central government, and the other to make amendments to the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016.

Another committee has also been formed to check for facts in order to initiate action against those companies which created technical difficulties in online final exams for students.

Samant said, "The committee formed to analyse the NEP 2020 will submit suggestions and recommendations to the central government within a period of one month. On the appeal of VCs of various universities requesting need for amendments in the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016, we have formed a committee to provide required amendments in the Act keeping the academic benefit of students in mind."

"Companies which have created difficulties in online exams for students should be blacklisted. For example, final year exams of Amravati University are still pending due to glitches in the online exam system. The committee formed will find facts in order to initiate action against these companies which have jeopardised the academic career of students," Samant said.