Terrifying Video: Cyclist Thrown Several Feet Into Air As Speeding Car Hits 3 In Maharashtra’s Gondia

X

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra’s Gondia, three men were severely injured after a speeding car veered off the highway and hit them. The incident reportedly took place on September 2.

A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media. In the video, the exact moment when the car hit the two men sitting on the side of the road and a cyclist can be seen.

Watch the video here:

The accident took place when the two truck drivers and the cyclist were present in front of Gondia’s Polytechnic College. The truck drivers had come from Goregaon and were resting near the road before being blown away by the speeding car.

According to the police, the car driver was approaching Ganesh Nagar in Gondia city at high speed. This car was driven by a man identified as 24-year-old Khomesh Urkude.

The injured truck drivers have been identified as Hemraj Raut and Qadeer Shaikh.

All the three injured are undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Gondia.

Currently, the police are investigating the entire case and the CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral.

Woman's body with hands, legs tied to stone found in stream

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the body of a 28-year-old woman with her hands and legs tied to a huge stone, was found in a stream in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The body was found in Savre village on Monday, they said.

The victim's two-year-old daughter was also found missing and police have begun a search operation, an official said on Tuesday.

The woman's body was spotted in the afternoon by some passers-by, who alerted the local police, he said.

A police team reached the spot and recovered the body. The deceased was identified as Susmita Davre.

The hands and legs of the woman were tied to a huge stone using a rope, indicating murder. It is suspected that the woman was killed and her body dumped in the water by the side of a hillock, he said.

The Manor police have sent the body for post-mortem and a case of murder and destruction of evidence was registered against an unidentified accused, the official said, adding that the motive behind the murder was not yet known. Some local residents informed the police that the victim's husband worked on a fishing boat. The police are probing the case and no one has been arrested so far, the official said.