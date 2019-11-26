Terrible quid-pro-quo by temporary CM: Congress

The government communique issued on Monday that the DIG (anti-corruption) is “the most brazen, most shameful act of conspiracy, corrupt practice and quid-pro-quo unheard of in the annuls of even the levels to which certain parties has stooped and reprehensible,” Singhvi said, condemning it.

He said it only shows desperation to form a government “by hook or crook and more by crook and less by hook of the ruling party” by corrupt and illegal means. He said the decision shows corrupt motive, inducement and blows to smothering every letter and spirit of the Constitution.

“Its brazenness is matched only by the brazen actions taken by the same party and the same individual during last two or three days and we hope the whole nation and all the relevant authorities will take note of this totally indefensible act,” Singhvi said.

Asked if the new government, led by the Shiv Sena that he hopes to take the reins soon will reopen the irrigation scam file closed on Monday, Singhvi shot back:

“I don’t think, we have to go and travel down that route. Forget what we will do, forget what happened yesterday or what will happen tomorrow. Just see what happened today.”

He asked reporters not to underestimate the extent of the brazenness and shamelessness in the face a big controversy that is seized actively by the Supreme Court.

The decision taken by Fadnavis without fear of consequences, without any shame or without even thinking that this could be a very serious matter.”

Former CM Prithviraj Chavan said it is the same Fadnavis who got closed the cases registered under the so-called irrigation scam to send Ajit Pawar to jail and give him clean chit.

He said the truth will come out when all information regarding this scam are made public, adding that “we have never seen the morality in politics falling to this level.”

On anti-corruption bureau DG Parambir Singh claiming that none of the cases closed relates to Ajit Pawar, Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala questioned the hurry in taking the decision when the present government’s legality is already under challenge before the apex court.

He said the truth is the irrigation scam was cooked up by the BJP government in Maharashtra only to frighten Pawar that his name was not there but he can be hauled up any time unless he compromises to do whatever the chief minister.

Surjewala said closing down of the irrigation scam is now being used as “a bargaining tool to carry on an illegitimate BJP-Ajit Pawar govt in Maharashtra,” asserting that this is a blot on democracy.

“Contract killing” of democracy is now synonymous with “contract killing” of honesty and accountability, Surjewala tweeted.