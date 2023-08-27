Terapantha Professional Forum Institute's Work In Educational, Medical And Spiritual Fields Is Exemplary: Governor Ramesh Bais |

Thane: During the corona epidemic, the Jain community helped millions of people in the country with their charity. The Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais praised the work of Tera Panth Professional Forum in education, medical and spiritual fields on Saturday, August 26 in Thane.

Bais was speaking at the 16th National Convention of Tera Panth Professional Forum held at Thane Nandanvan.

Present during the event were Thane district collector Ashok Shingare, Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) commissioner Sanjay Katkar, Acharya Mahasraman, Sadhvi Prachma Shri Vishrut Vibha, Munivar Mahaveer Kumar, Sadhvi Varia Sambuddha Yasha, Pankaj Ostwal a National president of Terapanth Professional Forum, chief trustee Chandresh Bafna, Gajraj Pagaria, Sushil Aggarwal, business leaders, chartered accountants, company secretaries, businessmen and entrepreneurs.

Bais further added, "I am especially thankful to Acharya Shri Mahasraman for choosing Maharashtra for his Chaturmasa. Chaturmas is a unique opportunity to know yourself, realize yourself through listening, contemplation and meditation. We are all lucky to have Acharya Mahasraman among us.Although he is an Acharya of a religious institution, his views are liberal and secular. He has traveled on foot to 3 countries and 23 states to educate the masses."

This organization inspires de-addiction, morality and goodwill through 'Ahimsa Yatra', a unique national work. Saying that I salute the hard work and penance of the institute, he added, It is generally seen that people turn their backs on religious work after getting good education, good business and success. They think, whatever I have achieved in life, I have achieved on my own strength. But it is not like that, the addition of karma to spirituality is also important in life.

Seeing such a large number of young professionals present for this program and organizing this seminar in the holy presence of Acharya Mahasraman Governor Bais specially praised the 'Tera Panth Professional Forum'.

Governor Bais Lauds India's Heritage

"India is a great civilization with rich culture, philosophy and spirituality. Maharashtra is the land of great saints. Lord Mahavira has an important place in the great tradition of enlightenment in our country. His mission was the spiritual upliftment of the people through the spiritual teachings of Ahimsa. following the spiritual teachings of Lord Mahavira, Acharya Tulsi raised his voice against social evils like female oppression, dowry system, widow harassment, untouchability and veiling of women under the banner of Anuvrata movement. He started a social campaign for de-addiction. Thousands of people have participated in this due to the inspiration of Acharyaji. De-addiction has been successful" said Bais.

Governor said being a successful businessman, each of you has the power and ability to help our rural poor, tribals, disabled, orphans and jail inmates, abandoned people. You need to awaken the compassion within you.

Bais said that he is happy to know that the facility of IAS coaching and boarding is being made available through Acharya Mahapragya Gyan Kendra, which was started on the advice of Acharya Mahapragya. The governor suggested to consider opening such centers in other cities and towns for the benefit of students from all communities.

On this occasion, Acharya Mahasraman while giving a sermon to the audience said that it is necessary to stay away from addiction. So far 1 lakh people have been freed from addiction. We must stay away from anger. People who do good things always do well.

