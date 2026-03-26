Tension Erupts In Nalasopara: Clash Between Police And Devotees During Ram Navami Procession | VIDEO

Clash Between Police And Devotees During Ram Navami Procession | IANS

Nalasopara: A heated confrontation broke out between police personnel and organizers during a massive Ram Navami rally in Nalasopara, leading to chaotic scenes and allegations of a lathi charge. The incident caused significant unrest in the area, with angry devotees staging a sit-in protest on the main road.

The incident began during a grand Shobha Yatra (procession) organized to celebrate Ram Navami, starting from the Oswal Nagari Circle in Nalasopara East. As the rally, filled with enthusiastic devotees, proceeded toward the Rehmat Nagar area, the situation turned tense.

When the procession reached a specific lane, police officers raised objections regarding the designated route and halted the rally.

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A verbal spat quickly escalated between police officials and the organizers over the right to move forward.

According to witnesses, the argument turned into a physical scuffle. Devotees and organizers allege that the police resorted to a lathi charge (baton charge) to disperse the crowd, leading to a stampede-like situation and widespread panic.

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Protests and Heavy Deployment

Infuriated by the police action, devotees sat down on the road in protest, chanting slogans against the administration. This demonstration led to massive traffic snarls across the locality.

As news of the clash spread through the city, tensions rose further. To prevent the situation from spiraling out of control, senior police officials rushed to the spot and summoned additional reinforcements.

"The area has currently been turned into a virtual fortress with heavy police deployment. We urge citizens not to believe in rumors; the situation is now under control," stated a representative from the local administration.

While the administration claims the situation is stabilized, a large police contingent remains stationed in the sensitive pockets of Nalasopara to maintain law and order.

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