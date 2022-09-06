e-Paper Get App
Ten injured in separate road mishaps on Mumbai - Pune Expressway

Two home guards and a police constable were among 10 people injured in two road accidents on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday

AgenciesUpdated: Tuesday, September 06, 2022, 09:48 AM IST
Representative Image |

Mumbai: Two home guards and a police constable were among 10 people injured in two road accidents on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday, the police said.

An unidentified vehicle hit a stationary sports car and a jeep carrying police personnel around 1.30 am on the expressway near Khalapur in Raigad. The car had halted due to a tyre burst. Its driver alerted the police following which a patrolling jeep reached the spot.

While the work of changing the car tyre was on, an unidentified speeding vehicle hit the car and the jeep. The constable, two home guards and three other people suffered injuries.

The trio’s condition was serious and they were rushed to a private hospital in Navi Mumbai for treatment, the official said, adding that search was on for the offending driver.

In another incident, a luxury bus on way to Mumbai toppled on the expressway at Khalapur around 5.30 am, injuring four people, the police said.

