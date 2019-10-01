Temple priest arrested for stealing jewellery

Mumbai: Ghatkopar police have arrested a priest who stole jewellery from the locker of a temple six months ago. The priest has been identified as Vikas Tiwari and he was recently arrested from Uttar Pradesh, police said.

According to the police, there is an old Hanuman Mandir in their jurisdiction of Nari Seva Sadan Road in Asalfa, of which Naga Maharaj, 76, is the head priest.

In January, Maharaj was going to attend the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Before leaving for the mela, he handed over the charge and keys of the temple to Tiwari, who would be taking his place for a month.

On February 15, when Maharaj returned from the Kumbh, Tiwari returned the temple’s keys to the former and said he had to rush to his hometown in UP and left.

When Maharaj opened the temple’s locker, he found Rs 80,000 worth of jewellery missing. When he called Tiwari and asked about the missing ornaments, Tiwari brushed off his queries and threatened him.

Maharaj registered an offence of theft (380) under IPC against Tiwari. According to the locals, police were hesitant to act but after much persuasion, they sent a team to UP where Tiwari was found and arrested.