Temperature to dip further in 48 days: IMD

As the temperature in the city started dipping once again on Wednesday, weathermen forecast a further dip in the coming days. The temperature will dip to 18 degree Celsius in the next 24 hours and record a further drop to 17 degree Celsius in the next 48 hours, IMD forecast states.

While the average minimum temperature recorded by India Meteorological Department (IMD) Santactruz observatory was 19 degree Celsius on Wednesday, some of the areas in the suburbs recorded a temperature slightly lower that below 19.0 degree Celsius.

IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatories recorded maximum temperatures of 31.2 degree Celsius and 32.9 degree Celsius on Wednesday. Meanwhile the minimum temperatures recorded in Colaba and Santacruz observatory was 20.5 degree Celsius and 19 degree Celsius.

K S Hosalikar, deputy director-general (western), IMD said, "The trend of gradual drop in temperatures will continue for the next few days it looks like."

He added, "The temperature on Wednesday morning was 19 degree Celsius. Coming days look favourable for further drop in the mercury in Mumbai and adjoining areas. Dry north westerly winds are going to make the difference."

Meanwhile Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) that improved on Monday and Tuesday to moderate, has once again dropped to poor.

According to a short forecast bulletin by System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the air quality of Mumbai is in the poor category on Wednesday.

According to SAFAR, with an overall air quality index (AQI) of 156, the city on Monday breathed the cleanest air so far this year. However the quality has dropped to poor on Wednesday. "Due to the influence of oceanic air-mass, low BLH, Mumbai AQI is forecasted to improve but will remain in poor range for next 2 days," the bulletin stated.

Earlier this month, Mumbai recorded an AQI of 317, but the conditions improved to 162 on January 16. The reversal of wind flow and rise in temperature are responsible for the improvement in the city's air quality, the official said. Mumbai's air quality had remained in the poor to very poor category since the beginning of January because of low temperatures.