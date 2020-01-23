Tejas Express delay: 630 people to get Rs 100 IRCTC relief

Mumbai: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have decided to compensate Rs100 to 630 passengers travelling in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express, which was delayed by over an hour on Wednesday.

The services were affected due to a snag in the overhead wire (OHE) between Mira Road and Dahisar stations leading to a delay of 25 local trains and four long-distance trains coming towards Mumbai were delayed, including Tejas Express, while eight suburban services were cancelled.

All Borivali-bound trains were stopped because of the problem on UP fast-train line (towards Churchgate) for about an hour from 12.30pm onwards.

The Railways claimed the services on the line were diverted on UP slow lines till the problem was resolved. “Some trains were delayed and some might have been cancelled,” he said.

Due to OHE breakdown, the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Exp was delayed by 1 hour 24 minutes on its arrival in Mumbai. The 630 passengers travellers will get a compensation of Rs100 each from IRCTC.

The claim will be paid by the insurance firm upon receipt of the claim. The country’s second privately-owned train—the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Exp—was flagged off earlier this week.

“Passengers will have to apply as per our the refund policy. They will be given refund after verification,” said the IRCTC spokesperson.

According to railways officials, the premium train departed from Ahmedabad at 6.42 am, with a delay of two minutes. But, it arrived at Mumbai Central at 2.36 pm instead of its schedule of 1.10pm.

The IRCTC spokesperson said as the train was delayed, around 630 (of the total 849 passengers) who travelled up to Mumbai Central will be given compensation.

As per the IRCTC’s policy, Rs100 are paid for a delay of over an hour and Rs250 for a delay of over two hours. It means the Corporation will be paying around Rs63,000 to passengers, depending upon the number of claims.

IRCTC officials said passengers can claim the compensation by calling at 18002665844 or sending email to irctcclaims@libertyinsurance.in.

They will have to provide a cancelled cheque, PNR details and Certificate of Insurance (COI) number.