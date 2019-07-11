Technical snag derails Harbour Line services

<p><strong>Mumbai:</strong> Suburban services on Mumbai’s Harbour Line on Central Railway were badly affected after a technical snag was reported between Sewri and Cotton Green stations on Wednesday morning. Services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Vashi, Panvel, Belapur, Bandra and Andheri were affected as a result of the snag. The incident occurred around 9.20 am and the rake was cleared by 9.52 am. However, trains were delayed by an hour or more. After the snag was rectified, services were running 30 minutes behind schedule. According to a CR spokesperson, the railways tried to clear trains that had bunched up and two special suburban services were operational at 10 am and 10.30 am, to clear the rush.</p><p>Commuters took to social media to criticise the CR for not making proper announcements over the delays they faced due to the snag. Many commuters were stuck in trains for almost 30 to 40 minutes and were late for work. “I had boarded the 9.59 am Wadala local and was going to change at Vashi to catch a CSMT train at 10.19 am but the scheduled train did not come and other trains were cancelled without any announcement,” said one of the commuters. Another commuter said, "CR always fails to inform commuters or explain why trains are late. "Within the trains, there is no system of announcement, like in the Main Line and Western Railways. We are forced to make phone calls to our family and friends to find out what's wrong. Harbour Line has always been treated like the stepchild and we have to just get used to it,” said Deepti Khera, a commut</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>